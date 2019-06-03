Cai Mep Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are working with local departments to speed up implementation of 34 key projects.Of the projects, 16 are public-invested and 18 are seeking funds from private sources and others, according to a report from the provincial People’s Committee.The projects include ports, cultural parks, airports, roads, inspection centres, tourism services, and urban area works.Speaking at a recent meeting, Le Tuan Quoc, deputy chairman of the People’s Committee, said: "Land clearance should be completed so that projects can maintain their schedules."The Department of Planning and Investment and other authorities will also resolve problems for investors, who have been urged to speed up their work.For projects not under the province's jurisdiction, the province will ask for guidance from ministries, he said.The public-invested projects include Phuoc An Bridge, a road connecting Long Son and Cai Mep, the 991B Road, the dredging of Ben Dinh canal, Bien Hoa - Dong Nai Expressway, Co Ong Airport in Con Dao island district, Go Gang Airport, a specialised inspection centre in Cai Mep – Thi Vai port, Bau Sen Park, Bau Trung Cultural Park, Lam Son shooting range in Phu My town, and many others.The investors of these projects include the province’s Department of Transportation, Department of Construction, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the people's committees of Long Dien district and Vung Tau city.Other projects include urban development and housing, land projects in Safari Park and Vung Tau Paradise Tourism Complex, Saigon Atlantis Resort and Recreation Complex, Nghinh Phong Cape, An Hai project in Con Dao, and a specialised airport.Some of these are expected to start construction this year to 2021, while others have received capital, made detailed plans and called for investment.Le Hoang Hai, director of the Department of Planning and Investment, said that some investors were interested in Dinh Moutain, Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Ba Ria city’s southwest region, land at Safari Park, electrification projects, and the Cai Mep Ha logistics centre.However, difficulties in land clearance and lack of capital have been obstacles for these projects, he said. — VNS/VNA