Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) - Local authorities said Bang Giang will promote the implementation of new and innovative models and solutions, applying sound and effective measures in administrative reform. The province will also focus on improving the quality of public employees and reforming State administrative agencies at all levels, building e-government and raising the quality of public services.

Bac Giang will also promote the reform of administrative procedures, reduce the time and cost facing people and businesses in settling procedures, maintain and improve the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), the Provincial Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the People’s Satisfaction Index and the Agency for the Service of State Administration Authorities (SIPAS) in the province.

It will enhance the online settlement of administrative procedures according to Government Decree No 45/ND-CP dated April 8, 2020, and will also focus on institutional reform; the reform of the State administrative organisations and public services; improving the quality of public employees; public finance reform; and developing e-government.

Last year, Bac Giang introduced a range of initiatives and solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of administrative reform to serve people and businesses. Agencies and localities registered a total of 44 new initiatives and solutions that have helped them achieve outstanding results, including deploying “five on-site” administrative procedures (receiving, evaluating, approving, stamping, and returning results) at the provincial Public Administration Service Center. The implementation of administrative procedures on the spot aims to contribute to ensuring they are handled quickly and conveniently, reducing the cost and time facing citizens and organisations. Document processing was implemented in a public and transparent manner, avoiding bureaucracy. Administrative procedures were digitised, processed, and approved online, and results determined right at the provincial Public Administration Service Centre.

Local people carry out administrative procedures at the one-stop shops in Bac Giang province (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

The province has shortened time in handling many administrative procedures in the province have been cut, for instance reducing from three days to half a day the time needed for the registration of private enterprises, the establishment of one, two, or more member limited companies, joint stock companies, and partnerships, and the re-issuance, change, adjustment of health insurance cards; and reducing from 3 days to 60 minutes the re-issuance of business registration certificates and corrections to business registration information, among others.

The Bac Giang Provincial People’s Committee has set up a working group to receive complaints and petitions from local people and businesses on administrative procedures. The province has also built an app to receive feedback from people, businesses, and investors. This can be installed by local residents, businesses, and investors on a smartphone, for sending feedback anytime, anywhere, which is forwarded to the working group of the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee for handling or to advise the Chairman to assign relevant agencies for handling. The results will be sent to enterprises and investors through the app, thus creating a new information channel connecting enterprises and investors with the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee.

The Bac Giang Department of Information and Communications has piloted the integrated solution Smart e-KYC (remote customer identification). Instead of asking residents, businesses, and organisations to meet directly to cross-check submitted documents, Smart e-KYC performs identity checks entirely on a digital platform, with dynamic processes and artificial intelligence technology. This solution has helped save labour and shortened the time for handling administrative procedures for citizens, organisations, and enterprises as well as officials at “one-stop shops”./.

VNA