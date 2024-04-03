At a conference to announce Bac Giang's socio-economic performance in Q1 (Photo: VGP)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang continued to lead the nation in economic growth in the first quarter, with an estimated expansion of 14.18%, reported Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.

All production sectors showed robust growth, including agro-forestry-fisheries up 2.14%, industry-construction 18%, services 6.32% and product taxes 4.48%.

The province now boasts 10 industrial parks with a total planned area of over 2,250ha. As of March 15, it had drawn nearly 624.26 million USD in registered investment capital. There were 310 newly-established enterprises, marking an 18% increase, with a registered capital of nearly 2.6 trillion VND (over 108 million USD).

In March, its industrial production index went up 20.6% monthly and 16.7% annually, pushing up the three-month figure to 23.89%. The sustained production expansion and stable operation of several large enterprises, particularly since the latter part of the third quarter of 2023, were credited for this achievement.

Looking toward the second quarter, Son outlined Bac Giang's plans to proactively attract foreign investment, particularly high-quality sources with advanced technologies. This will involve preparing the necessary infrastructure, developing a skilled workforce, and ensuring land availability.

The province also aims to enhance the effectiveness of trade promotion activities, particularly for its key agricultural products such as lychee. To promote domestic brands, Bac Giang will host a "National Brand Week" in conjunction with the "Vietnamese Brand Day" on April 20 while upgrading agricultural production processes to meet VietGAP, GlobalGAP, and high organic standards, he added./.