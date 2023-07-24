Business ADB appoints new country director for Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on July 24 appointed Shantanu Chakraborty as its new Country Director for Vietnam, succeeding Andrew Jeffries who ended his term as Country Director on April 27.

Business Binh Dinh takes drastic measures to fight IUU fishing The Party Committee and People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh have been taking drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2018.

Business RoK shipbuilding companies look to Vietnam for workers Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai, two out of the “Big Three” shipbuilders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), are looking to Vietnam to secure workers amid the Korean industry's lingering workforce shortage, according to industry officials.

Business HCM City ranks high in digital transformation index Ho Chi Minh City ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index (DTI), the Information and Communications Ministry has announced.