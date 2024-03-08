Bac Giang promote s high quality OCOP products (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) – Bac Giang is to promote high quality products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, aiming to bring the number of OCOP products to 350, according to director of Bac Giang Rural Development Sub-Department Nguyen Van Luy.

Accordingly, the province will strictly manage and upgrade starred products that have achieved OCOP standard. It will also link the OCOP programme with rural industry development and rural tourism, and complete the eligibility dossier to request the central government to evaluate and classify 2- to 5-star products and upgrade from 3- to 4-star for at least five OCOP products.

In addition, the province will consolidate and improve the operational efficiency of cooperatives, and develop agricultural cooperatives associated with key rural products of the province along with OCOP products.

In 2024, Bac Giang will pay attention to training to improve capacity and awareness of the OCOP programme for supervisors and managers of the programme at all levels and economic entities whose products participate in the programme.

The province will also provide guidance on how to implement and operate the OCOP programme, advise and support production entities whose products are recognised as OCOP products according to Resolution No. 67/2023/NQ-HDND dated December 13, 2023, of the provincial People's Council.

In addition, the province will boost trade promotion, agricultural products, craft villages and OCOP products of the locality through exhibitions, conferences, and e-commerce platforms, connect product consumption, and attract investment to expand domestic markets and export. Bac Giang will also display, promote, and connect the consumption of agricultural products, craft villages and OCOP products of the province at domestic fairs and exhibitions organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, provinces and cities.

In 2023, the Bac Giang Rural Development Agency regularly coordinated with specialised departments of districts and cities to consult and support entities to maintain and develop recognised OCOP products. It also reviewed key products with strengths in localities to advise and guide the construction of products participating in the OCOP programe. By the end of 2023, Bac Giang had 290 OCOP products from 3-star or more, an increase of 85 products compared to 2022, including 27 4-star products.

The province has 177 entities whose OCOP products were assessed and classified, of which 87% are cooperatives and enterprises, and 13% are households in the province.

In terms of product structure, there are 256 food group products; 29 beverage group products; two medicinal group products and three products and services of community tourism, ecotourism and tourist attractions.

Products after participating in the OCOP programme have developed well, with significant changes in quality and design; over 60% of OCOP entities achieve an average revenue increase of over 15% a year.

In 2023, Bac Giang province stepped up trade promotion activities, supported more than 200 key and local OCOP products to take part in promotion campaigns, attracting about 30,000 visitors to visit, connect and consume products of the province.



Some craft village products in the province have built brands, collective trademarks and geographical indications such as rice noodle product of Thu Duong craft village, Nam Duong commune, Luc Ngan district. Other products include the Van village’s wine products of Yen Vien craft village, Van Ha commune, Viet Yen district, cake products of Sau craft village, Dinh Ke ward, Bac Giang city, rice noodle products of Chau Son craft village, Ngoc Chau commune, Tan Yen district, and spring rolls of Tho Ha craft village, Van Ha commune, Viet Yen district.

So far, 23 craft village products in Bac Giang province have been certified as OCOP products, of which eight achieved 4-star and 15 3 stars./.

