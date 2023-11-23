Bac Giang will focus on building and developing the trademarks of its major farm produce as well as OCOP products (Photo: baobacgiang.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on building and developing the trademarks of its major farm produce as well as OCOP (One Commune One Product) products to enhance their competitiveness, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Duong Thanh Tung.



In the time to come, the province will support the building of collective brands and new designs and the improvement of packaging and labels as well as traceability stamps, while assisting cooperatives in joining the OCOP programme.



The province will strengthen trade promotion and the application of e-commerce platforms to bring its products closer to customers in domestic and foreign markets, said Tung.



The official said that Bac Giang will support local farmers to connect with processing businesses as well as distribution chains, to form a network of production, distribution, and sale of clean farm produce for supermarkets.

Processing litchi for export at Hong Giang company in Luc Ngan district (Photo: Bac Giang Department of Industry and Trade)

According to Tung, from now until 2030, Bac Giang will concentrate on speeding up the OCOP programme, with greater attention to developing community-based tourism with the promotion of local cultural and historical relics as well as traditional craft villages.



Bac Giang will boost the growth of its strong products towards OCOP criteria, aiming to improve the income of local farmers in parallel with building new-style rural areas, he said.



Along with that, Bac Giang will perfect its products in the stage of packaging and labeling to ensure traceability, while strengthening the application of digital technologies in managing and trading products, aiming to win the domestic market and expand to foreign markets.



In the period, Bac Giang expects to standardise 25-30 products each year towards two or three-star OCOP standards. By 2030, the province hopes to have at least 350 OCOP products to enter the top five localities in the country. These include 3-5 OCOP products rated five stars, 130 recognised as four-star products and the remaining products qualifying for three stars.



Over the years, the agricultural sector of Bac Giang has coordinated with the provincial Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Science and Technology to develop the trademarks of the province’s key potential products, facilitating their product promotion and introduction.



Bac Giang has eight key products including lychee, chicken, pork, orange and grapefruit, high quality rice, vegetables, peanut, and fish. Meanwhile, there are 14 typical products and 30 potential ones.



Particularly, 40 products from Bac Giang have been registered for protection, some are protected abroad such as "Chu noodles" and " Ke noodles", and "Luc Ngan lychee". These products have also obtained geographical indications in Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, and Thailand. Meanwhile, “Yen The hill chicken” is protected in Singapore, China, and Laos and “Luc Ngan lychee” is protected in the US, Australia, and Singapore.



The province also has 60 agricultural products with registered trademarks.



By the end of 2023, Bac Giang is likely to have 240 OCOP products rated three stars or higher, one rural tourism site, and one potential five-star OCOP product./.

VNA