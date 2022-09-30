Business Binh Duong sets to achieve 8% GRDP growth this year The southern industrial province of Binh Duong eyes to achieve a Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) growth of 8% this year, heard a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on September 29.

Business Hanoi needs more policies to develop supporting industry enterprises Hanoi’s firms operating in the supporting industry are developing strongly, reflected through the continuous increases in the number of businesses, their scale and quality. However, according to economists, the capital city still needs specific policies to make the sector grow further.

Business Binh Phuoc eyes more investment from Taiwan Binh Phuoc always welcomes and highly values potential of Taiwanese investors, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien stated at an online conference to promote investment from Taiwan (China) to the southern locality, on September 29.

Business Vietnam sees great potential in ASEAN halal market Fluctuations in supply chains and consumer demand in some ASEAN markets, which are home to many Muslims, have created unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese exporters, industry insiders have said.