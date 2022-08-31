Bac Giang youth urged to play pioneering role in digital transformation
Participants at the forum (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – The pioneering role of young people in startup and digital transformation was spotlighted at a forum held by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) committee on August 30.
The forum was intended to help local youth adapt to and develop in a world where social life is undergoing strong digital transformation. It also looked to promote the key and pioneering role of HCYU chapters at all levels in the process of digital transformation and application of modern technology.
Delegates to the forum made assessment on the implementation of a movement named Creative Youth, which focuses on encouraging digital transformation, development of digital economy and activities supporting startup of young people.
They also shared experiences and good practices in the movement.
Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Information and Communication Nguyen Gia Phong speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)
According to Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Information and Communication Nguyen Gia Phong, community-based digital technology groups have been set up across the province with key members being young people. The groups have been giving guidance to each people in their community on how to use digital platforms.
By now 209 such groups at communal levels and 1,891 groups at village level have been formed with a total 9,950 members. The establishment of those groups was inspired by the community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, according to Phong.
He said the Department of Information and Communication has asked the provincial HCYU committee to work together with local administrations in setting up and maintaining the operation of community-based digital technology groups.
Dao Thi Hoa from the HCYU committee of Luc Ngan district shared with the forum the results of the application of digital technology to selling farm produce amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bac Giang in 2021. The committee coordinated with the provincial HCYU committee to conduct a programme, under which HCYU members volunteered to help local farmers sell their lychee through digital trade platforms or business matching activities.
This year, the Luc Ngan HCYU committee has continued to work with digital trade platforms like Postmart, Sendo and Voso for lychee selling, Hoa said, adding that 823 tonnes of lychee had been sold through this channel.
Regarding young people’s role in community-based digital technology groups, Duong Trong Bang from Viet Yen district’s HCYU committee said they face some problems such as local farmers not having smart phones or computers, and limited access to internet connection in remote areas.
Delegates proposed that relevant agencies should pay more attention to investment in digital infrastructure, first of all infrastructure for public use such as internet transmission lines, wifi networks and computers serving digital transformation in localities./.