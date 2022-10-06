Society Over 17 million join social insurance Over 17.24 million Vietnamese people, or 34.84% of the workforce, are joining social insurance, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Eight foreigners illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Cao Bang Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested eight foreign nationals who were attempting to enter Vietnam illegally and then come to work in Cambodia.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau hands over rescued sailors to Myanmar The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau handed over eight rescued Myanmar fishermen to representatives of the Myanmar Embassy in Vietnam on October 5.

Society Netflix asked to withdraw “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has asked Netflix to withdraw the Korean film series “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam, saying that its content distorts the Vietnamese history.