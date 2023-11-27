Bac Ninh leads in online business registration rate
A view of VSIP Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh reported 100% in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
In the month, the number of newly-established firms in the province reached 293, up 7.3% year on year, with a combined registered capital of over 4.5 trillion VND (185.64 million USD), a surge of 71.6%.
In the January-November period, the rate of online business registration applications in Bac Ninh reached 99.98%, ranking second in the country. In this period, the province saw 3,190 new businesses, a year-on-year rise of 30.8%.
To date, Bac Ninh has hosted 22,128 businesses with total capital of nearly 389 trillion VND, including 18,048 operating firms with combined capital of nearly 357 trillion VND./.