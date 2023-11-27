Business Vietnam advised to expand exports, hold new markets Exports, in addition to consumption and investment, play a crucial role in propelling Vietnam's economy beyond challenges, aiming to swiftly revive it.

Videos HCM City leads nation in logistics competitiveness in 2022 Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index 2022. It was followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi.

Videos Cashew industry moves to maintain world's top spot In recent years, Vietnam's turnover from cashew nut exports has consistently held the top position in the world, with an annual value of approximately 3 billion USD.