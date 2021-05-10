Bac Ninh opens two COVID-19 treatment hospitals
The northern province of Bac Ninh, which is among localities affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April, has decided to open two hospitals capable of treating 600 COVID-19 patients.
Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh People's Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan (first from right) inspects a quarantine post in Thuan Thanh district's Mao Dien commune (Photo: VNA).
With 300 beds each, the two hospitals are to be established at the medical centres of Tien Du and Gia Binh districts.
They will handle sample collection for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and quarantine to promptly curb the spread of the disease and minimise the number of fatalities.
As of noon on May 10, the province had recorded 102 infections in six of its eight localities, with Thuan Thanh district’s Mao Dien commune the hotspot, with 79 cases. The source of infections was the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, with all cases being under quarantine and treatment at the Bac Ninh General Hospital.
The province has applied social distancing measures throughout Thuan Thanh district from May 9./.