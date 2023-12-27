Business VinFast to introduce new EV concept, technology at CES 2024 in US Vietnamese auto maker VinFast has announced its participation in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, one of the biggest tech events in the world, taking place from January 9 - 12, 2024 in Las Vegas city, the US.

Business Ancient Shan tuyet tea forest in Dien Bien An ancient Shan tuyet tea forest, located at an altitude of over 1,800 metres above sea level in Dien Bien province, has been recognised by the Vietnam Association for the Conservation of Nature and Environment as a Vietnam Heritage Tree.

Business Binh Dinh greenlights substantial investment ventures The People’s Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh has granted approval and investment licences to 22 investment projects worth over 12.7 trillion VND (529.1 million USD) this year, showing the province's attractiveness to investors.