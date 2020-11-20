Culture - Sports Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam-Cuba friendship More than 90 photos featuring the solidarity, friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the governments and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba are put on display, opened on November 19 at the Vietnamese Women Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960-2020).

Culture - Sports Important contents related to SEA Games 31 approved Many important contents about the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in 2021 were approved at a working session of the committee for sports and law in the framework of the second meeting of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on November 19 in Hanoi.