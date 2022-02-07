This has been the eighth edition of the annual festival since the Trang An Landscape Complex in the locality was recognised as the World Cultural And Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO.

This year, due to COVID-19, only basic rituals are conducted, while festive activities are restricted.



The ancient Bai Dinh Pagoda, built thousands of years ago, is located on Bai Dinh Mountain.



According to the Vietnamese concept, the ancient Bai Dinh Pagoda is located on an area regarded as a sacred land given it is the birth place of the eminent figures of the nation, including kings, saints and divinities.



The festival will last until the end of the third lunar month./.

VNA