Black & white picture Connect by Nguyen Thanh An (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Vietnamese photographers have won prizes at the 5th Balkan Exhibition.Nguyen Thanh An, from the southern province of Dong Nai, picked up a bronze medal in the Open category for monochrome pictures for his photo entitled Connect.An snapped a joyful moment of two children playing with lambs. In this category, Nguyen Ngoc Son’s Grandmother Ninh won the Salon HM award.Three other pictures by An, entitled Industrious; Mother and Together also receive honourable mentions.In the Nature and Travel categories, Tran Phong grabbed gold for the picture entitled Mother and Child 2; the Silver Salon medal for his picture Exported Coconut Fibre and Gold PSA medal for Colourful Tay Bac (Northwest).The photo competition is held for amateur and professional photographers worldwide and includes categories such as open in colour, open in monochrome, nature in colour or monochrome, and photo travel in colour or monochrome.The Balkan Exhibition attracted numerous quality photographers from around the world including Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the UK, and Vietnam./.