Airbus A320NEO aircraft of Bamboo Airways operated for direct flights connecting Hanoi and Lijiang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways has operated its first direct flight connecting the capital city of Hanoi and Lijiang city in China’s Yunnan province.



With an expected frequency of three return flights per week, Bamboo Airways is the first and only airline of Vietnam to conduct charter flights from Hanoi to Lijiang city.



With a duration of two hours, the route will help shorten the traveling time from Hanoi to the Chinese city. Normally, it takes about 4-16 hours if passengers use connecting flights, or 16 hours if they travel by road.



A representative of Bamboo Airways said the operation of round-trip flights between Hanoi and Lijiang will meet the travel demands of people in the two cities, as well as contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields.



This is also a solid foundation for the carrier to exploit regular direct flights between Vietnam and China in the future, added.



According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam welcomed 557,151 Chinese tourists in the first half of 2023./.