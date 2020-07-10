Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Business Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Business Teleconference seeks ways to bring Vietnamese consumer goods to China An online conference took place on July 9 to support Vietnamese businesses in exporting consumer goods to the Chinese market and seeking cooperation opportunities wiht their peers in Zhejiang province of China.