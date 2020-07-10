Bamboo Airways leads local airlines in punctuality in H1
Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the first half of this year, according a report released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA).
In the first six months of 2020, the overall punctuality rate of the local aviation industry was 89.8 percent, Bamboo Airways leads with 95.6 percent. (Photo: VNA)
The report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in H1 showed that in the period, Bamboo Airways has a punctuality rate of 95.6 percent, higher than the overall rate of the whole industry of 89.8 percent.
It was followed by Vasco with 4,299 punctual flights out of a total of 4,560 flights made in 2020, reaching a rate of 94.3 percent.
The third and fourth places are Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air with average OTP rates in the first six months of 2020 at 91.9 percent and 86.6 percent, respectively.
Jetstar Pacific was bottom of the list with an average OTP rate of 83 percent, equivalent to 6,141 punctual flights out of a total of 7,401 flights.
According to the CCA, 55.6 percent of the delayed and cancelled flights was due to late flights, 31.8 percent was from the airlines and 6.3 percent was due to equipment and services at the port./.