Bamboo Airways is also taking steps to launch regular flights on the HCM City-Frankfurt route as well as others connecting Vietnam and Munich and Berlin of Germany. – Bamboo Airways’ tickets for flights in the direct routes between Vietnam and Germany , Australia and the UK have been on sale, the budget carrier announced on January 25.As scheduled, Bamboo Airways will operate two return flights per week in the Hanoi-London route from March 22, along with two round-trip flights per week in the Ho Chi Minh City-Melbourne route from February 19.Meanwhile, there will be two flights per week on the Hanoi-Frankfurt route from February 25. The flight frequency will increase depending on the demand, according to the airline.Bamboo Airways is also taking steps to launch regular flights on the HCM City-Frankfurt route as well as others connecting Vietnam and Munich and Berlin of Germany.

The opening of regular direct flights between the country and Germany is part of Bamboo Airways' wider plan aimed at strengthening its international flight network from the beginning of the year. The airline plans to expand its international routes to 40 in 2022.



Earlier, Bamboo Airways officially announced the launch of the Vietnam-Germany direct route and its ticket agent in the German market – AVIAREPS Group.



Also in January 2022, Bamboo Airways started resuming regular flights to Taiwan (China), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand. It is preparing to expand its coverage to Laos, Cambodia and the US./.

VNA