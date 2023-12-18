'Bamboo diplomacy' carves out nation’s achievements: FM
Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Vietnam’s foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Vietnam’s foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 32nd diplomatic conference, Son highlighted that since the previous one in 2021, the diplomatic sector has consolidated an open foreign policy which creates favourable conditions to develop and protect the country in the new situation.
Vietnam’s foreign affairs and international integration have witnessed qualitative developments, he said, attributing them to the success of the visits and phone talks by Party and State leaders, including 45 visits by key officials to neighbouring countries and those with strategic partnership with Vietnam and nearly 50 visits to Vietnam by leaders of foreign nations. The FM highlighted the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the trips to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.
Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping pays a state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. (Photo: VNA)The relations with important partners have been elevated to a new high, with political trust firmly consolidated and cooperation expanded in a practical and effective fashion, Son stressed.
He went on to say that the diplomatic sector has promoted its pioneer role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and in protecting the nation, elaborating Vietnam has well maintained its relations with partners on the basis of its persistency to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and flexibility in strategies and behaviours.
Besides, Vietnam has proactively promoted dialogues and attained important achievements in border demarcation and settlement of an array of border and territorial issues based on international laws, helping safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
The diplomatic sector has also made contributions to the socio-economic development in the past two years, he said, adding free trade agreements and new development trends have been capitalised on to bolster trade activities and attract investment so as to stabilise the macro-economy and promote economic growth, making Vietnam a silver lining in the world’s economy.
Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena have been improved as it was elected to many important positions, especially in ASEAN and the UN, such as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, vice chair of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, and member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure. Besides, the country has made positive contributions to many global issues such as climate change response, emissions reduction, sending officials and soldiers to the UN peace keeping operations, and humanitarian support to countries hard-hit by natural disasters and conflicts.
At the 31st diplomatic conference. (Photo: VNA)Never before have Vietnam’s international stature, prestige, and images of an independent and resilient country with dynamic development, a trustworthy partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community been standout globally as they are now, he said.
Son described the above-mentioned achievements as a vivid illustration for the Party and State’s sound foreign policy, which has been developed from President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, and imbued with national patriotism, culture, diplomatic tradition, and quintessence of human culture.
He said that the upcoming 32nd diplomatic conference will review and evaluate the results of the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and propose key missions, tasks, and measures that need to be rolled out for the time to the end of the 13th term and the following years.
It will look at a number of major foreign affairs issues, contributing to summing up 40 years of carrying out the Doi moi (Renewal) process, as well as solutions to build a strong, professional, comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector./.