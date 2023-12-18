Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over passing of Kuwaiti Emir Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 17 sent a message of condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos ASEAN, Japan committed to taking new step forward in next 50 years The Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation took place on December 17 in Tokyo. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the event.

Politics PM meets with countries’ leaders on sidelines of ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia on December 17 in the framework of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation.