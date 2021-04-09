ASEAN ASEAN, Australia discuss cooperation orientations The 11th meeting of the ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee was held in the form of a videoconference on April 8, to review the bilateral cooperation in the previous year and discuss orientations in the coming time.

ASEAN ASEAN-UK open-ended troika virtual meeting held Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the opened-ended troika virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on April 8.

ASEAN ASEAN working towards civil service modernisation The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on April 8 held preparatory and official meetings of senior officials of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM) mechanism in the form of video conference under the chair of Deputy Minister Nguyen Duy Thang.

World Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.