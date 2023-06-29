Bangkok pilots automatic traffic-management system
With support of the Japan Agency for International Cooperation (JICA), Thailand’s Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an automatic traffic-management system on four city roads in a pilot project aimed at boosting vehicle flow along the routes.
The launch of the pilot automatic traffic-management system in Bangkok (Photo: Thailand Post)
Addressing the launching ceremony, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the system had been installed at 13 intersections, adding that however, information-sharing between units is inefficient.
The new Bangkok Area Traffic Control Project (BATCP) will collect information, including density, wait time at lights and tailback locations, to enable improved management of traffic and prevent jams from worsening, he said, adding that it will also help to reduce the workload of officers.
The BMA plans to expand the intelligent traffic-management system to cover 500 spots across the capital by 2026. In the future, motorists may also access traffic information on their smartphones so they can plan their journey in advance.
Bangkok deputy governor Visanu Samsompol said that under the Area Traffic Control system, cameras are installed at intersections and connected with a city-wide control system to synchronise the network better. He said that equipment to detect congestion will be installed to calculate traffic signal timing, and volumetric data also used to assist police in traffic management.
Visanu said the Area Traffic Control system is expected to boost traffic flow by 10% during busy periods and by 30% at other times./.