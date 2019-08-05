Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy speaks at the working session (Source: VNA)

- A delegation of the Bangladeshi Government led by Md. Shahidul Alam from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, had a working session with officials of Ha Nam province on August 5 to learn about administrative management experience in the northern locality.Md. Shahidul Alam said the delegation’s current visit to Vietnam aims to learn experience in administrative management and to promote investment and tourism cooperation in Ha Nam.The delegation also wants to learn about economic development, especially in agriculture, and seek opportunities to expand cooperation between Bangladesh and Vietnam in general and between Bangladeshi localities and Ha Nam in particular.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy briefed the delegation on Ha Nam’s administrative reform, investment and tourism promotion.Ha Nam put into operation the public administration service centre in July 2017, serving organisations and people, he said, adding that local authorities have paid attention to building specific strategies to promote and call for investment in the locality.At the meeting, relevant departments and agencies of Ha Nam discussed and replied questions on issues relating to recruitment and operation of the public administration service centre.The Bangladeshi delegation then made a field trip to the Ha Nam Public Administration Service Centre, and visited the People's Committee of Thanh Son commune, and the Tam Chuc tourism area in Ba Sao town of Kim Bang district.-VNA