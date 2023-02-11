Videos Vietnam elected vice chair of UNESCO cultural committee Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions at the committee’s 16th session.

Culture - Sports Infographic How the cat is regarded in different cultures The cat has played different roles in various societies for thousands of years. The fascinating animal has also been featured in Vietnamese culture and art since the birth of folk painting.

Culture - Sports Drum festival of the Ma Coong ethnic group Living in Thuong Trach commune in Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province, the Ma Coong ethnic minority people have long cared about preserving and promoting the cultural beauty of their drum festival, the biggest and most important celebration and held every lunar January 16.

Culture - Sports First joint Hungary-Vietnam romance film debuts A ceremony was held at the Urania National Film Theatre in Budapest, Hungary on February 8 to debut “Flower of the Apple Tree” – the first joint Hungary-Vietnam film.