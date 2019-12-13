Society Vinh Phuc invests 8.2 million USD in upgrading bridges The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to invest 190 billion VND (8.2 million USD) in upgrading old bridges and building new ones crossing 34 canals.

Society Belgium funds projects on governance, education in central region The Belgian government is placing priority on a number of non-refundable projects in education, public health, water and sanitation in Vietnam, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen said during a visit to the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Society Improving legal environment for foreign non-governmental work Improving the legal environment and creating favourable conditions for better reception, management, and use of aid from foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are needed to realise the target of poverty reduction and sustainable development, an official has said.

Society An Giang calls for WB’s support in sustainable development Chairman of the An Giang province People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh has called for more support from the WB for the locality to implement sustainable development projects.