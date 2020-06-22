Business PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects to ensure national security.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

First batches of Vietnamese lychee arrive in Japan The first batches of fresh "thieu" lychee to Japan, more than 2 tonnes in total, have gone through customs clearance at Japan's Narita International Airport and will be hitting shelves soon, according to the Plant Protection Department.