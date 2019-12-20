World Thailand: TV stations join no single-use plastic bags campaign The Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) of Thailand has signed an agreement with eight TV stations to discourage the availability of single-use plastic bags by censoring scenes showing the bags in programmes, while major shops and stores will officially discontinue offering these bags from January 1.

World Thailand: New Year countdown planned to boost tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to host New Year’s Eve events in emerging destinations, aiming to generate 23.8 billion baht (786.7 million USD) in tourism income during the holiday season.

World Indonesia speeds up capital city move Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on December 18 that he had ordered his Cabinet to speed up a 32.79 billion USD project to move the capital city from Jakarta to Borneo island so that the new "Silicon Valley"-like city could be ready by 2023, a year earlier than the government's original estimate.

World Thailand declares drought in 11 provinces Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said the country is facing drought after emergency measures were ordered in 54 districts of 11 provinces.