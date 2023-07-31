Business Bamboo Airways launches Hanoi – Lijiang direct flights Bamboo Airways has operated its first direct flight connecting the capital city of Hanoi and Lijiang city in China’s Yunnan province.

Business New firms up 0.2% in seven months The number of new firms established in the January-July period, at 89,600, was up 0.2% from the same period last year, but their total registered capital reduced by 17.1% to 834 trillion VND (35.2 billion USD), reported the General Statistics Office.

Business Reducing cost – Vietnamese businesses’ top priority: UOB study Reducing cost is top priority for Vietnamese businesses as high inflation has affected 94% of businesses surveyed in 2022, according to a new study by the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Business Seven-month goods retail sales, service revenue up 10.4% Total retail sales of consumer goods and services have increased 10.4% year on year to almost 3.53 quadrillion VND (149 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2023, compared to a rise of 15.7% during the same period of 2022, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).