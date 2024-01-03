Business Electricity prices highly unlikely to decrease It is highly unlikely that electricity prices will go down given the current demand, Nguyen Anh Tuan, General Director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), said at a conference organised by EVN in Hanoi on January 2.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 53 billion USD in 2023 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached over 53 billion USD in 2023, posting a record trade surplus of 11 billion USD, or over 42.5% of Vietnam’s total trade surplus.