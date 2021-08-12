An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The ministry is making revisions to propose a number of additional solutions, including a 30 percent reduction in corporate income tax for firms with total revenue of less than 200 billion VND in 2021.Business households and individuals will enjoy a tax cut of 50 percent, while COVID-19 hard-hit groups will enjoy reductions in added value tax, along with exemption of late tax payment fines and decreases in land rent, with an expected value of over 20 trillion VND.For his part, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the ministry is working with the Ministry of Health to design more optimal conditions for the “three-on-site” scheme applied in Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities, with guidances to be issued soon to ensure the efficiency of pandemic control and production at the same time.Regarding the circulation of goods, Hai said that the issue has basically been solved thanks to the government's approval of its proposal on allowing the circulation of all goods excepting for banned goods.At the same time, the ministry has suggested prioritising vaccination against COVID-19 for drivers and cargo loaders, while designing traffic regulating plans to avoid congestion, he added./.