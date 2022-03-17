Business Vietnamese, Indonesian firms announce joint venture partnership The Gioi Di Dong JSC, a subsidiary of Mobile World Investment Corporation in Vietnam, has announced its cooperation with PT Erafone Artha Retailindo under Indonesia’s Erajaya Group to establish the joint venture PT Era Blue Elektronic (Era Blue).

Business Retailers make efforts to control prices In the face of rising domestic gasoline prices, many retail businesses have been making efforts to control the price of goods to ensure supply and stabilise the market.

Business Thailand interested in transport cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh had a meeting on March 16 with Thai Minister of Construction Saksayam Chidchob who affirmed that Thailand is interested in strengthening transport cooperation with Vietnam.

Business Workshop seeks consultation on priorities in national export strategy The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), held a virtual workshop to seek consultation on priority sectors and areas in developing the national export strategy on March 16.