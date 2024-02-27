Business Special mechanisms, policies proposed to boost Da Nang’s development The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 26 held a meeting to discuss special mechanisms and policies for the development of the central city of Da Nang.

Business High, quality growth key to breaking out middle-income trap The next several years of the decade will play a decisive part in transforming Vietnam into an industrialised nation, achieving its goal of sustainable development and breaking into the world's high-income group.

Business Export orders spring back Goods consumption in big markets such as the US and the EU is showing brighter signs, creating a driving force for orders for Vietnamese key exports such as garment and textile, packaging, footwear, wood processing, and particularly electronics, with many enterprises have received orders until mid-year.

Business Infographic Coffee exports set to account for 80-85% of total production by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.