According to the State Bank of Vietnam, credit growth in early 2024 was quite low compared to that in recent years. In January, credit decreased by 0.6% against the end of 2023.

However, this is not worrisome, experts said, adding that credit growth may gradually improve in the remaining quarters of this year as the economy recovers.

To promote credit growth, ministries, sectors, and localities should roll out measures to stimulate domestic consumption.

They should also issue more incentives to attract foreign investment, create a favorable legal corridor for business operations, and support businesses in improving competitiveness and participating in the global value chain./.

VNA