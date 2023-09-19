Business World Safety and Operations Conference kicks off in Hanoi The Vietnamese Government places importance on building the images of domestic airlines with safety and friendliness, considering them as messengers of brand, culture, people and country of Vietnam when reaching out to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) which opened in Hanoi on September 19.

Business Phu Tho province welcomes Japanese investments The northern midland province of Phu Tho always rolls out red carpet, and commits to creating favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises who want to expand their investment in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau has said.

Business Economic diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam - Cuba special ties: Deputy PM Economy is a diplomatic aspect helping tighten the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while visiting establishments of some Vietnamese businesses and meeting with the Vietnamese community in the Caribbean country.