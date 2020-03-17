Business Pilot project allows fee payment for cars and motorbikes online Residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will now be able to pay registration fees for cars and motorbikes through the Government’s national public service portal, banking electronic payment channels and intermediary payment service providers.

Business Bill clarifies legal authority for in-principle approval of PPP projects Legal authority for approving in principle a Public-private Partnership (PPP) project would be given to the National Assembly (NA) or the Prime Minister, according to the bill on PPP investment being crafted by the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

Business Quang Tri unlocks potential of coastal area The coastal area of central Quang Tri province has served as an engine for local socio-economic development by luring many investors in leisure tourism, seaports and energy.