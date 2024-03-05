Business FDI sector remains export pillar of Vietnam’s economy The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector maintained its role as an export pillar of Vietnam’s economy with revenue of 43.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 14.7%, and accounting for 72.8% of the country’s total export value.

Business Cosmetics market: local producers still hold modest share Local cosmetics market still sees the dominance of foreign brands, urging local producers to focus on improving quality and promoting marketing strategies to expand market share.

Business Vietjet opens Hanoi – Hiroshima direct route Vietjet has opened a direct route from Hanoi to Hiroshima, connecting the capital of Vietnam with the famous city of Japan, bringing more convenient tourism and trade opportunities between the two cities and two countries as a whole.