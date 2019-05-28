At the launching workshop (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese branch of the German non-profit foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) has collaborated with the Centre for Development and Integration (CDI) to launch the baseline study on “UNGP Implementation in the Garment, Footwear, and Electronics Supply in Vietnam” in Ho Chi Minh City on May 28.Sean O’Connell, representative of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP) in Vietnam, said at the launching workshop that the study will evaluate UNGP implementation in Vietnam, particularly the responsibility of garment, footwear, and electronic enterprises in respecting the rights of their employees.According to FES Vietnam representative Axel Blascheke, the UNGP set the authoritative global standards on businesses and human rights, unanimously endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2011. The 31 principles lay out expectations of states and companies on how to prevent and address negative impacts on human rights by businesses.As of the end of 2017, 21 countries, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and the US, completed their national action plans on businesses and human rights, while 23 others were still working on their own plans. Among Southeast Asian countries, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia have started tackling the issue.Although the UNGP is being integrated in sustainable development policies of multi-national corporations in Vietnam, they are still new concepts for many Vietnamese firms. As such, the principles should be used to review and improve sustainable development policies for the business community in Vietnam, particularly those who engage in the global supply chain.–VNA