Bau Truc, the quintessence of Cham pottery
For the Cham ethnic people, ceramics not only are used as daily utensils, but more importantly, they are an intermedia for them to connect with gods. Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is a perfect destination for visitors to explore the quintessence of Cham pottery making and their unique culture.
Artisan Truong Thi Gach, 80, finishes her creation of an Apsara dancer. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A Bau Truc potter turns clay into unique pottery items. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pottery products in Bau Truc village serve the essential needs of the Cham. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bau Truc is one of the oldest pottery villages in Southeast Asia. Over 90% of 500 families in Bau Truc village are making pottery. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Bau Truc potters believe their craft was founded more than a thousand years ago by Poklong Chanh, a man who refused to become a mandarin in order to stay at his village teaching housewives how to take clay and shape and fire it into utensils and decorative items. (Photo:VNP/VNA)