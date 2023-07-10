Culture - Sports Vietnam to host int’l powerboat tournaments for first time Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 will be held in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, making Vietnam the host for the first time, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press briefing on July 9.

Culture - Sports President attends art programme commemorating late Party leader Le Duan President Vo Van Thuong attended an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9 to commemorate General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Duan on the occasion of the late leader’s 37th death anniversary (July 10, 1986-2023).

Culture - Sports Exploring the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine Sitting on a small street in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine preserves thousands of artifacts from the Stone Age to the present. It is also a popular destination for tourists hoping to learn about the country’s traditional medicine.