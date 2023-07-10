Beach activities promote tourism in Da Nang
Tourists enjoy a night performance on the beach of Da Nang in summer. (Photo courtesy of Huda)Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - The central city of Da Nang will host a series of events in a tourism promotion programme – Wow Da Nang – at pristine beaches and Son Tra Mountain from July 30 to August 1, including amazing festivals in the city this summer.
Deputy Director of the city’s tourism department, Tan Van Vuong said the programme would offer a check-in space on the beach East Sea Park, kite flying, paragliding, traditional art performances and fashion shows, flashmob zumba, rap shows and DJs, and a wide range of cuisine and local crafts.
He said activities would be organised on the beaches of My Khe, Ha Khe, Tho Quang and Ban Co Mt, Ba Na Hills from morning to night.
Fishing villagers, local residents and tourists would join environmental cleaning day on the beach, while music troupes and carnival groups will demonstrate dances, DJs will play on the beach, and there will be a street carnival.
Ba Na Hills mountain resort would host the Bear Festival and cultural weeks of France and the Republic of Korea on the 1,500m above sea level entertainment centre, Vuong added.
Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa had launched a pedestrian bridge as a safe pedestrian route for tourists and a new check-in site for visitors and the local community.
The resort also added more seven outdoor pools at the water park for kids on summer days, he said.
The tourism department said two chartered flights from Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China were resumed by low-cost carrier VietJetAir, as well as Vietnam Airlines, adding a hopeful increase in visitor numbers in the high-tourism season.
Earlier, the Huda Beach Carnival 2023 preluded the summer promotion in the city’s beach zone and six central provinces and cities of Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh and Nghe An from June 30 to August 5, with sparking beaches with live music shows for up to 10,000 fans each night.
The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival is an attraction to tourists annually, and My Khe Beach remains the favourite site for water sports activities and arts exchanges, according to the department.
Da Nang, designated a leading Asian destination of the Meeting, Incentives, and Conferencing and Exhibition (MICE) event and a range of other global conferences, hosted 3.5 million visitors in the first half of this year.
The city will be organising an international marathon in August and the ASEAN Student Sports Games at the end of the year./.