Culture - Sports Christmas book fair opens in HCM City More than 60,000 copies of books from local and international publishers and distributors are being offered at FAHASA Festival 2019 at the HCM City Youth Cultural House until December 22.

Culture - Sports Hanoi students honoured at Asian int'l children's film festival A film titled "The To-do list" by students from Viet Duc High School in Hanoi has won the Outstanding Film Award at the 13th Asian International Children’s Film Festival in Japan.