Becamex Binh Duong win BTV Cup 2019
Becamex Binh Duong beat Vietnam’s U20 team 3-0 to lift the 2019 BTV Cup international football tournament on December 18 in southern Binh Duong province.
Becamex Binh Duong players celebrate their goal in the 3-0 win over Vietnam's U20 in the final of the BTV Cup.(Source: netnews.vn)
Binh Duong (VNA) - Becamex Binh Duong beat Vietnam’s U20 team 3-0 to lift the 2019 BTV Cup international football tournament on December 18 in southern Binh Duong province.
Binh Duong, playing with three foreign players and a naturalised one, easily established their dominance over their inexperienced rival.
The hosts opened the scoring in the 30th minute by Nguyen Trung Dai Duong with a straight finish.
Five minutes later, skipper To Van Vu doubled the score with a far-distance kick. And Hedipo Gustavo netted from a narrow angle near the end of the first half to make it 3-0.
Binh Duong tried to play in defence in the second half, giving no hope to the U20s who had several opportunities but failed to score.
In the third-place match, Myanmar's U20 won the bronze after defeating Cambodia's U20 4-1./.