Business Report on impact of IUU yellow card on Vietnam’s seafood industry released The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) and the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam on August 10 released “A Trade-Based Analysis of the Economic Impact of Non-Compliance with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing: The Case of Vietnam”.

Business Thanh Hoa bolsters trade promotion activities The north central province of Thanh Hoa has applied various measures to bolster trade promotion, thus expanding market for local products.

Business Online trade events to be held to connect VN, RoK firms The Vietfood & Beverage - Propack HCM City international expo is to be organised online for the first time from August 12 to September 12 with the participation of leading enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.

Business New impetus needed to achieve 2021 economic growth target: experts Economic experts have emphasised the need to have a new impetus to improve economic growth in the remaining months of 2021 towards realising the growth target for the year set by the Government and the National Assembly.