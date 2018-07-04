Coconut products like desiccated coconut meat and coconut milk are among Ben Tre's export items that experienced high growth in the first half of 2018. (Photo: VNA)



– The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre earned more than 459.3 million USD in export turnover in the first half of 2018, an increase of 15.31 percent from the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.The figure included over 346.4 million USD generated by FDI firms, up 19.25 percent year-on-year and accounting for 75.4 percent of the total export. Domestic enterprises exported 112.8 million USD worth of commodities during the period, up 4.72 percent.Industrial products and handicrafts continued accounting for 89.58 percent of the total export turnover, bringing to the province more than 411.4 million USD, up 17.07 percent.Notably, the export of the province’s signature products saw significant growth, including desiccated coconut meat which posted increases of 35.85 percent in volume and 43.53 percent in value, and coconut milk which experienced surges of 5.54 percent in volume and 13.98 percent in value.However, the department warned that export of other coconut products, like fiber, candy and jelly, are likely to face a bumpy ride in the time ahead due to their heavy dependence on the market in China.The department plans to ramp up trade promotion to help local producers seek partners and expand their markets and assist farmers in selling their products at good prices.Ben Tre aims to generate 500 million USD from exports in the last six months of this year to bring the total export earnings to 959 million USD.-VNA