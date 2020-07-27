Ben Tre prioritises investment in hi-tech agriculture
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will offer incentives to attract investment in hi-tech agriculture and in projects with high added value, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Lap said the province is striving to become a hub for agricultural production and distribution associated with eco-tourism.
It would continue to improve its business climate and introduce incentives for investments in agriculture and rural development, he said.
Ben Tre has identified two key industries, seafood processing and coconut processing, and seven other priority areas: garment supporting industry; animal feed; chemicals; machinery, electronics, telecommunications, information technology, and software; livestock processing; and renewable energy.
It has the largest area under coconut in the country, more than 73,000ha, and grows 626 million nuts a year.
Coconuts are a key source of raw materials not only for agriculture but also processing industries.
The province would amend policies to attract investment in infrastructure in industrial zones, and for start-ups to mobilise economic sectors to participate in industrial development, Lap said.
It would solicit investment in agricultural and seafood processing, especially and livestock shrimp, supporting industries and clean energy, he said.
It would continue to improve the investment environment and enhance dialogue with and meet businesses to resolve their difficulties, he said.
It would also continue to reform administrative procedures and update regulations related to production, he promised.
It would improve trade promotion and market forecast and step up support for businesses using e-commerce and seeking to expand, Lap added./.
