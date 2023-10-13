This year’s event received 1,456 entries, up 30% from the number in the previous edition, and including 78 works submitted by foreigners and Overseas Vietnamese. They covered the country’s important political, socio-economic events and external affairs, along with the Party and State’s policies, national achievements, and the beauty of Vietnamese land, people and culture.

A total of 110 prizes were presented to excellent works, comprising 8 first, 22 second, 30 third and 50 consolation prizes.

The Vietnam News Agency won 19 prizes - four first, five second, four third and six consolation prizes.

The annual awards aim to honour standout authors, works, and publications in the field of external information while helping popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas./.

VNA