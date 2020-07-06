Society VFF Central Committee reviews religious work in H1 The standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on July 6 to review its religious work in the first half of this year.

Society Implementation plan for ILO Convention 98 under discussion A workshop was held in Hanoi on July 6 to look into a draft implementation plan for the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention No 98 on the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining.

Society Three people given jail terms for subversive acts The People’s Court of the central highlands province of Lam Dong issued prison terms of up to seven years at the first-instance trial on July 6 to two men and a woman for attempting to overthrow the people’s administration, under Clause 2 of Article 109 of the Penal Code.

Society Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, especially in central Quang Tri province - the area in Vietnam most contaminated by UXO.