Big bomb successfully removed in Quang Ninh
At the scene (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A bomb weighing nearly 230kg was successfully removed to a safe place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 9.
With a diameter of nearly 0.35m and a length of about 1.5m, the bomb was found at around 7:30 am in Yen Thanh ward, Uong Bi city on the same day when a bomb and mine clearance team of Lung Lo Construction Corporation was working on the construction site of a riverside road stretching from Ha Long – Hai Phong expressway to Dong Trieu township.
Upon hearing the news, the provincial Military Command sent its engineering team to coordinate with other units to remove the bomb./.
