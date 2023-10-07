Business SBV’s bill issuance not a signal of monetary policy reversal: analysts The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s issuance of bills is not a signal of monetary policy reversal, but there is only limited room for the SBV to further loosen monetary policy, and this is not positive news for the stock market at the end of this year, analysts forecast.

Business Tax authorities use technology to accelerate delivery of refunds Tax authorities will employ digital technology to process tax returns, accelerating the delivery of refunds in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Business Ha Tinh delegation explores opportunities in Slovakia A delegation from the central province of Ha Tinh paid a working trip to Slovakia from October 1-3 to promote bilateral economic ties with various localities, including Trnava region and its businesses.

Business SABECO names Lester Tan Teck Chuan as new General Director The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on October 6 officially announced the appointment of Lester Tan Teck Chuan as its new General Director, effective from October 1, 2023.