Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

“The Indonesia Great Sale”, the first nationwide shopping extravaganza, will be held from August 14-25, expecting to gain total revenue of more than 35 trillion rupiah (2.4 billion USD) in consumer transactions.Chairman of the Indonesian Retailers Association (Aprindo) Roy Mandey said that the event could increase the daily number of customers at shopping malls by 20 percent to 60,000 from 50,000 on regular days.The event will be co-organised by Aprindo and the Indonesian Shopping Center Association (APPBI) to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day.The country's biggest sales event will see the participation of 321 shopping centres in 24 provinces, including Grand Indonesia in Jakarta, Palembang Square Mall in South Sumatra, Ciputra Mall Semarang in Central Java and Beachwalk Shopping Mall in Bali.The event is hoped to become a "shopaholic magnet" like Singapore Great Sales, Amazing Thailand Sale and Mega Sale in Malaysia."The Indonesia Great Sale" will attract international tourists as well as domestic buyers. Indonesia has been well-known for its batik and furniture which are highlighted products during the event.Shoppers could enjoy discounts of up to 74 percent on food, fashion, sports and other products during the course of "The Indonesia Great Sale".-VNA