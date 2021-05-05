Society VFF: holding election campaigns in line with COVID-19 control regulations The standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee asked localities to hold election campaigns in accordance with requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Society Vinh Phuc, Ho Chi Minh City police deal with illegal entries Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 4 launched criminal proceedings against a local woman for organising illegal entries into Vietnam, in accordance with Article 348 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Nearly 34 million citizens make chip-based ID cards The Departments of Public Security in 63 provinces and cities had collected dossiers of making chip-based ID cards of 33.9 million Vietnamese citizens as of April 27, equal to 67.8 percent of the goal of 50 million cards to be issued before July 1.