The bilingual book highlights the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - A book in both Vietnamese and Thai languages highlighting the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976 - 2021) made its debut on August 6 .



The bilingual book was jointly compiled by Dr Truong Thi Hang, a lecturer at Thailand’s Lampang Rajabhat University and Dr Nakorn Serirak, a lecturer at the College of Local Administration of the Khon Kaen University.

It comprises three parts which introduce the countries’ relations before and after 1976 and highlight diplomacy dialogue, a prominent trend in the Vietnam-Thailand ties.

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent, Hang hoped that the publication will help people of Vietnam and Thailand, especially the young generation, understand more about the bilateral relations between the two countries with over 800 years of history, thereby strengthening the Vietnam-Thailand ties in the future.

The authors expressed their hope that the countries will obtain more achievements in the coming time and their cooperation and friendship will continue to develop in a sustainable manner./.