Ben Tre representative Luu Binh Nhuong speaks at a NA session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The draft law on adjustment and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Higher Education and the draft revised law on the People’s Public Security Force were the focus of the National Assembly on November 6.



In the morning, the NA listened to a report of the Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children on adjustments made to the draft law on adjustment and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Higher Education, based on previous discussions.



In the following debate on contentious matters in the draft law, 24 deputies took the floor, voicing their opinions on the tasks and authority of tertiary educational establishments in science-technology activities; the organisation and operation of national and regional universities; the ranking of universities, and the planning of the network of tertiary educational establishments, among others.



Following the discussion, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children Phan Thanh Binh explained further several issues raised by NA deputies.



NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong required the law drafting board and the verification agency to study the opinions of NA deputies and further clarify issues of deputies’ concern before voting on the draft law.



In the afternoon, the draft revised law on the People’s Public Security Force was tabled for discussion. Opinions focused on the functions, tasks and authority of the force, the highest rank of the heads of provincial public security department, and treatment policies for members of the force.



On behalf of the law drafting agency, Minister of Public Security To Lam gave explanations on issues of concern raised by the NA deputies.



On November 7, the NA is scheduled to give opinion on the draft revised law on amnesty and the bill on husbandry.-VNA